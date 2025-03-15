BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A fast-moving storm with strong wind gusts uprooted trees around the Kansas City area Friday afternoon.

Wind gusts blow over trees across Kansas City area, one lands on passing car

One of the trees landed on a car going east on Duncan Road near Deer Run Trail in Blue Springs, Missouri.

“I really don’t know how to describe it because I’ve never seen anything like this,” admitted Blue Springs Police Department Captain Joe Fanara.

Jake Weller/KSHB Captain Joe Fanara of the Blue Springs, Missouri, police department.

A police spokesperson said a man in his 70s was the sole occupant of the Ford Edge when the tree fell on the moving car at about 3:34 p.m. The last update from police Friday afternoon stated the victim was in critical condition at a hospital.

The large tree stopped the car in its tracks and crushed most of the vehicle.

The road reopened at about 8 p.m.

"What are the odds?" said Jennifer Korf, who lives in the neighborhood. "This is not that busy of a road. For the tree to have fallen right at that exact time is just really bad luck.”

Jake Weller/KSHB Jennifer Korf described strong wind gusts in Blue Springs, Missouri, Friday afternoon.

She said a tree limb fell on her car as she drove down the same road about 30 minutes earlier.

“[The wind] was really bad, it had to be in the 50s at least, I’m thinking,” said Frank Tittone. “I have lights on my deck and they were just blowing really bad.”

Jake Weller/KSHB Frank Tittone describes how the wind blew a tree onto his Kansas City, Missouri, home Friday afternoon.

The strong winds blew a tree onto his house. The roof didn’t appear to have any serious damage. Tittone’s deck will need repairs.

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie.

—

