KDOT urges drivers to report potholes around the Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is urging drivers to take action against the increasing amount of potholes around the Kansas City area.

Recent weather patterns are part of the reason why drivers in Kansas City are seeing more potholes on the streets. Agencies like KDOT have been working hard to fill those in.

"Crews regularly throughout the year check on potholes and as our crews see them or as members of the public report them to us, they are fixed. But obviously we're seeing many more now than we typically see," said Delaney Tholen, KDOT's Kansas City metro public affairs manager.

As KDOT works diligently around the city, the agency has been short-staffed this year, resulting in longer wait times for those potholes to be filled in time. Tholen said it's important for residents to fill out the pothole reporting form on KDOT's website in order for crews to get to any potholes they may have missed.

"KDOT crews are working as quickly as they can and as weather permits with the rain over the last couple days," Tholen said. "They're trying to get to as many spots with the largest, most severe potholes first, but know that your reports are appreciated and we are continuing to get out there."

In addition to KDOT, residents in Kansas City are encouraged to download the MYKCMOapp, which helps the city know of any road issues that need to be inspected or treated. KC residents are also able to contact the 311 customer service number to report a problem or request a service.

As the weather remains unpredictable, KDOT remains vigilant in its commitment to keep the roadways safe and efficient for all motorists. If your vehicle has been damaged from a pothole, drivers are able to file a property damage claim through KDOT.

