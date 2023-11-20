Kearney native calls herself KC's biggest Eagles fan

KEARNEY, MO — In preparation for the massive Monday Night Football match-up between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, I asked on my Facebook for viewers to identify the biggest Eagles fan in KC.

Multiple people quickly started tagging a woman named Morgan Ryun. Eventually, she even hopped on my post, saying, "Meeeeeee!!!!!!!!"

Turns out, Morgan has been a fan of the Eagles since she was a kid.

"As a little kid, I just used to watch football with my family, my uncle mostly," Ryun told me as we sat in Mojo's, her favorite Kearney coffee shop. "And I was watching an Eagles game, and I fell in love with their color, because it's beautiful, and then I just started following the team, and as I grew up, I learned the players and the coaches, and really loved the team."

But growing up in Kearney, she absolutely also has a deep love for the Chiefs.

"It's pretty equal," Ryun told me. "The Super Bowl was hard, it was the best day of my life, but also the worst because somebody won, but somebody lost."

Today, she still wears Eagles gear all around town, including custom shirts with the word "Chiegles" written on the front.

"I'm surprised that it took me almost my entire life to come up with (Chiegles), but we love it," Ryun said.

Ryun is a bigger Jason Kelce fan than she is a Travis Kelce fan, but she told me she still identifies with their mother Donna.

"I love that woman, she's a saint," Ryun said. "I mean obviously, I'm not a huge Travis fan, but I do have that part with your heart split in two, and they're competing against each other. And I think she's just an awesome human. So yeah, I identify with her a lot. Definitely."

She'll be in the stands on Monday, decked out in (mostly) green to see her two favorite teams square off, joined by her husband. In fact, it's his first Chiefs game.

But the bigger question I had for her was this: what if they both go to the Super Bowl...again?

"I mean, that's a once-in-a-lifetime type thing," Ryun said. "So if it goes again, I don't know, I might sell my house, or start a GoFundMe to send me to the Super Bowl. I would love, love to have that experience, but we'll see what happens."

