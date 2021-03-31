Kearney School District superintendent refused blood test during DWI check

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matthew Miller, the Kearney School District superintendent, refused to take a blood test after crashing near the Lake of Ozarks according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it received a call regarding a traffic accident near Horseshoe Bend Parkway and Duckhead Road in Camden County, Missouri, early Saturday morning.

After responding to the call, deputies found Miller and his car in the woods. Deputies then attempted to conduct a blood test on Miller, which he refused.

The sheriff's office later got a search warrant and drew blood from Miller at the Camden County Detention Center.

Miller was issued a summons for suspicion of driving under the influence and careless imprudent driving which are state charges.

On Tuesday, Miller said he had been an accident and suffered injuries. He also said in statement he would contest the citation.

"At the scene of the accident, I was issued a citation for suspicion of driving while under the influence, which I intend to contest," Miller said Tuesday in a statement. "It is early in the legal process and the facts of the situation are still being gathered. Due to the nature of the situation, I immediately notified the Board of Education."

The Kearney School District Board of Education also confirmed it was notified of the situation immediately by Miller.

Miller is due in Camden County court on May 27.

