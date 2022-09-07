Kevin Hart’s ‘Reality Check’ tour changes date, venue for Kansas City stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kevin Hart’s six-performance stint at the Kauffman Center as part of the “Reality Check” tour, which had been planned over three days in November, has been canceled in favor of a single show at the T-Mobile Center.

The Kauffman Center cited “high demand of this artist” for the change, indicating that refunds will be processed ”in as soon as 30 days.”

Hart had been scheduled to play 7 and 10 p.m. show nightly, Nov. 17-19.

Instead, Hart will perform one show at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 , at the T-Mobile Center.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, but fans can get early access to an artist pre-sale using the code “COMEDY.”

Hart, a stand-up comedian and movie star, has appeared in the reboot of “Jumanji” and the “Ride Along” movies.