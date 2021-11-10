Kevin Strickland evidentiary hearing enters 3rd day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The evidentiary hearing which could set Kevin Strickland free after 43 years in prison enters its third day Wednesday.

Much of the witness testimony over the last two days has centered around Cynthia Douglas' identification of Strickland as one of the suspects in a 1978 triple murder.

Witnesses on Monday and Tuesday , including family members and friends, testified Douglas told them on several occasions over the next 30 years that she identified the wrong man.

Douglas died in 2015 before she could recant her testimony in any official capacity, though evidence suggests she made some efforts to free Strickland through the Midwest Innocence Project.

Testimony Tuesday concluded with Dr. Nancy Franklin, a memory and eyewitness identification expert who said her findings on Douglas' identification are "exculpatory."

Based on a number of factors, Franklin said, she determined Douglas' testimony Strickland was there that night was "highly unreliable."

Court resumed Wednesday morning with her cross examination.