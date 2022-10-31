Kids and Car Safety, Charlie's House working to prevent Halloween tragedies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kids and Car Safety teamed up with Charlie's House Sunday to provide safety education on the dangers children face on Halloween.

Safety demonstrations and new federal legislation was discussed as getting run over while trick-or-treating is top-of-mind for many Kansas City metro families.

Debi Oaks of Webb City, Missouri, recalls the terror she lived through in 2008 when her son was run over by a car at his preschool.

“Another driver didn't see him and ran over him — she actually stopped on him with her back tire, a 38,000-pound SUV,” Oaks said. “He had to have a chest tube put in, he had a collapsed lung, he had a fractured collar bone and exasperated liver, that was the biggest injury."

Thankful her son Truman survived, she says he is still dealing with some after-effects of the incident as a teenager.

To prevent any other parent from experiencing what she did on Halloween 14 years ago, Oaks is passionate about promoting safety over the holiday.

“Check the areas, especially on Halloween," she said. "Just realize that there are children everywhere, they will be running. Unfortunately, they will be running in the street if they drop their candy, they will bend over to pick it up."

Amber Rollins of Kids and Car Safety warns drivers that the back blind zone can be up to 50 feet, and the front blind zone can be up to 15 feet, meaning a "very young child literally can't be seen by the driver."

To prevent accidents, Rollins urges drivers as well as families to remain vigilant.

“Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration back in 2008 to 2020 more than doubled the children that are killed in front overs,” Rollins said.

To help children be spotted more easily, Kids and Car Safety and Charlie's House recommend: