'Kids need a place to belong' -- The Den in Oak Grove provides a safe spot for teens to gather

OAK GROVE, Mo. — An Oak Grove after-school program is adjusting its hours for the summer.

The Den will be open Wednesdays during the summer from noon to 2:00 PM.

The Den was originally started in downtown Oak Grove a few years ago by Stephanie Fiddler. After the pandemic, Tracy Carpenter took it over and moved it inside Grace United Methodist Church.

It is a space for teenagers, 13-18, to gather for fellowship, mentorship, and a break from school and home.

“Kids need a place to belong. If they don't have a family at home, they're going to make a family somewhere and I want it to be a safe family here,” said Carpenter.

The Den offers tutoring, counseling, games, group activities, and meals. There are also the basics — a clothing closet that runs off of donations, a washer and dryer for teens to do laundry, and a shower with hygiene products. It is more than just a hang-out spot.

“I don't think we as adults realize what these kids go home to. I don't think we realize sometimes that maybe there's not a whole abundance of food there. Or they might not have access to laundry, soap or things like that. And just providing these basic needs kind of makes me feel better to be able to help them,” said Cathy Bird, another Den leader.

Bird and Carpenter are licensed and have experience working with teens. Bird spends time in the puzzle room which the teens use as a quiet space. She helps them with their homework but is also helping them to grow into healthy adults.

“Kids think that when they go to school and they come back out that they’re done, but learning continues. We want to sneak all that in the best we can,” said Bird.

Carpenter and Bird also approach the hard conversations: bullying and drug use. It hits close to home for Carpenter who lost her son Andrew to fentanyl use in 2017.

“I really wanted a place for kids to feel safe, a place for kids to realize that there are other things that they can do that they don't have to turn to drugs,” said Carpenter.

The summer hours may be expanded if enough demand is there. The Den functions off of volunteers and donations. If you want to volunteer or donate teenage clothing or hygiene products, call Grace United Methodist Church at (816) 690-3012. Other churches in Oak Grove support The Den and it is open to teenagers outside of the city.