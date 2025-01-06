Kind Kansas Citians help senior citizens dig out out of winter storm remnants

OLATHE, Kan. — Snowfall across the Kansas City area reached up to more than a foot in some places after a blizzard conditions swept through the area.

With the sun beaming down on those brave enough to step outside, volunteers with the Olathe Snow Brigade cleared driveways and sidewalks for seniors and people with disabilities.

"We just wanted to be able to do something instead of being stuck in the house all day," Ashley Stuerke, a volunteer with the organization, said. "I'm going to be outside playing in the snow with them, so I started shoveling a few driveways."

Stuerke brought her two children and niece along with her to help clear paths for people in need. She said the annual tradition helps her children learn how to be a good citizen.

"I want my kids to be able to do things without requiring a thank you for them," she said.

One of the benefactors of their work is 90-year-old Betty Modig. She has arthritis and has not been able to shovel her driveway in years.

Modig said the brigade makes it easier for her son to visit and others who stop by to help her.

"Well I think it's good that kids are brought up to help people that can’t help themselves," she said.

Seniors age 62 and older and people living with a disability are invited to apply for snow removal assistance through the city of Olathe from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30 each year.

