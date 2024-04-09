'Knowledge is power': Hundreds expected to gather at 36th annual Aids Walk KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is gearing up for a significant event in the fight against HIV/AIDS as the city prepares to host the 36th Annual AIDS Walk on April 27.

Organized by local advocacy groups like Aids Service Foundation, the event aims to raise awareness and support those affected by HIV/AIDS, while promoting prevention and treatment efforts in the community. Kimberly Carlson, president of ASF, said the event's 36 years shows the impact it's made.

"It shows that people are still honoring those that have been lost to HIV and remembering those who are not with us, but also shows that HIV is still here," Carlson said.

The AIDS walk will take place at Theis Park, with a ceremony starting at 9 a.m. Hundreds of people will gather in support of the cause, including many individuals living with HIV/AIDS.

“For people in our community, we support that," Carlson said. "We do, and it's also a way to decrease stigma to say that this is in our community and people are living with HIV and we are here for you as a Kansas City community.”

HIV/AIDS is a growing health concern across the world and in the Kansas City metro. According to ASF, there are around 5,800 individuals who are living with HIV in Kansas City, with more than 200 new cases reported each year. Numbers Carlson said paint a bigger picture.

“The numbers are telling us that we are seeing racial and ethnic disparities as it relates to new infections," Carlson said.

In addition to the walk, the event will have a variety of activities for families. Through these initiatives, organizers hope to raise funds that support local charities that help individuals with HIV.

“Knowledge is power, and knowing your status is really the first start to stopping the spread," Carlson said.

You can check out the foundation's website if you would like to sign-up or learn more about Aids Walk KC.

