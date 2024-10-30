Kourtney Freeman's mother reacts to daughter's accused killer being tried as adult

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday a juvenile will be tried as an adult for the killing of 11-year old Kourtney Freeman. She would be 12 years old now.

The Kauffman School student was killed six months ago while inside of her home near east 33rd St. and Flora Ave. in Kansas City.

Credit: Kauffman School

Remori Roath, whose age has been redacted in court documents, is charged with second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He could face life in prison.

The judge's decision to certify the minor didn't elicit a strong reaction from Freeman's mother.

"I'm still confused," said Samantha Freeman, Kourtney's mother. "It's not going to bring my baby back, so what can I say?"

Freeman said she was not informed about this update in the case until a family member saw it online.

KSHB 41 Samantha Freeman, Kourtney's mother, gazing at a photo of her daughter in her school uniform.

All she knows is someone's criminal actions led to her child only getting to spend 11 years with her.

"I sleep in her bed. I wear her clothes. I got her bears in my bed with her pictures on it while she's still sleep with me. I talk to her everyday. I tell her I'm sorry," Freeman said.

Freeman, emotional throughout an interview with KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson, was wearing the lanyard her daughter wore the night she was killed, and her ashes in a necklace.

When Kourtney was killed six months ago, Rosilyn Temple with KC Mother's in Charge, did what she's done for so many mothers before Freeman.

KSHB 41 Rosilyn Temple, KC Mother's in Charge

"Just put yourself in place of this mother," Temple said. "Losing an 11 year old girl — I was there. I was there at the hospital. That broke my heart."

Court documents reveal an ounce of marijuana was found at Roath's home.

Roath's DNA, on a 9 mm Glock under his bed, matched DNA at the crime scene. ​

Details shared by detectives try to piece together a possible drug deal that went wrong.

Several other people in the same home as Kourtney were not injured in the shooting.

Her mother said people unrelated to them who were in her house that night should also be held accountable.

"The system — I think the system is showing we are tired," Temple said. "Juveniles have been committing so much violent crime."

The young man charged in Freeman's death was arrested at school. Roath got on the school bus that day but now in the eyes of the law, he is an adult.

"Something's gotta change. Maybe the system gotta change how they’re punishing the young people," Freeman said. "Maybe they won’t do the things that they do. Why is it OK for a young person to do an adult job and not suffer the consequences of everybody else?"

