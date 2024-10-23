KSHB 41 Exclusive | Mayor Quinton Lucas talks new memorial for child violence victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday morning, Kansas City will break ground on a new memorial dedicated to child victims of violence over the last two decades.

The memorial will be built at Hibbs Park near the intersection of 59th Street and Spruce Avenue.

The park currently houses a small memorial to Erica Green, a child whose remains were found near the park in 2001.

She became known to the city — and the country — as Precious Doe because it took almost four years to identify her.

The memorial will include names, submitted by the community, of children who have been victims of violence this century.

According to KCPD statistics (as of Oct. 23), 13 people under the age of 17 have been murdered in Kansas City in 2024.

Mayor Quinton Lucas joined KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness at the park Wednesday morning to discuss what it means for Kansas City to need a memorial like this.

