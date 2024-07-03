KSHB 41’s Caitlin Knute takes in Independence Day event from Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Communities across Kansas City aren’t waiting until July 4 to start celebrating Independence Day.

KSHB 41’s Caitlin Knute was in Blue Springs Wednesday night for the Red, White and Young Park and Blue Springs event at Blue Springs South High School.

Red, White & Blue Springs event kicks off

The event, which culminates with a fireworks display weather permitting at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, has entertainment for kids, adults and families.

The Stolen Winnebagos are set to headline the music part of the event at 7:30 p.m.

More information about the event is available on the city's website.

