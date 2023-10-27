KSHB 41’s Cassie Wilson has tips for helping to stay warm on a cold and spooky Halloween weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Halloween gives kids - and adults - a chance to get all dressed up in their favorite costumes.

This year, those costumes might require an additional layer.

The KSHB 41 Weather team says this year’s cool temperatures for Halloween will actually start this weekend, with rainy conditions Saturday afternoon as highs struggle to get out of the 40s.

The picture isn’t much better on Sunday, when highs could be in the 30s with a wintry mix at times in the afternoon.

Tuesday marks official day of Halloween, and while it’s still a few days away, look for trick-or-treat temps in the upper 30s around 6 p.m. with temperatures dropping to the low 30s later in the evening.

KSHB 41 Weather’s Cassie Wilson got creative and shared this video with her family’s tips: