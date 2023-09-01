KSHB 41’s 'If You Give a Child A Book' campaign will sponsor free book fairs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Students at Lindbergh Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas, are looking forward to a book fair this school year thanks to donations from the Scripps Howard Fund’s “If You Give a Child a Book…” fundraiser.

“It feels good because every time I get like new books, I just read them,” said LeKeith, a fifth grade student.

Last school year, donations to the campaign allowed students at Lindbergh and JA Rogers Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri, to pick out three free books.

Each student also received a copy of a book from the Dog Man series. The Adventures of Dog Man is LeKeith’s favorite book series and he claims to have read last year’s book in 20 minutes.

“The characters, they’re funny and I just really enjoy it,” he said.

Katrina Johnson is the reading teacher at Lindbergh. She said students leaped for joy when they found out KSHB and its partners at the Scripps Howard Fund and Scholastic were coming back this year for another free book fair.

“That opportunity you’re giving to that student is an amazing thing, and we appreciate it,” Johnson said.

LeKeith’s classmates Aurora and Judy said the book fair gave them the opportunity to build their collections at home.

“My dad always tells me to read every night, so I have to read at least two or three chapters,” Judy said.

Aurora said she’s read many of the books in her collection more than once.

“A big shelf that I have more than 200 books on because I like counted them one time,” Aurora said.

You can make a donation to the book campaign through an online form.

—