KSHB 41's Jeff Penner, Gary Lezak discuss Kansas City's severe weather season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area's severe weather season got off to an early start this year on April 2, as two tornadoes formed south of the metro.

There was an EF0 in Ballard, and an EF1 in Nevada, both in Missouri.

So, when is the next chance to see severe weather in our viewing area?

I interviewed former KSHB 41 chief meteorologist Gary Lezak, who is also coming back for a few months to fill in while meteorologist Lindsey Anderson is enjoying family time with her newborn son Greyson.

Gary discovered a way to predict long-range weather with high accuracy. The method is called the "LRC" (Lezak's Recurring Cycle).

"Thanks to the bloggers at KSHB, back in 2003, they named the LRC and since then, we've made major advancements and a pretty big discovery in science that the world is going to see and share," Lezak said. "The weather pattern is cycling regularly, and in the last coupe of years since I left KSHB 41, I've been doing a lot of research and we've learned more about the LRC."

"The forecast for severe weather outbreaks are coming in at 90 percent accurate, so the pattern is cycling," Lezak continued. "When we have a setup for severe weather, that part of the pattern is going to cycle through so that's how we're able to do such a thing."

Lezak says he can back up his 90 percent accuracy estimate through independent case studies.

