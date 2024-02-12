KSHB 41’s Mike Nicco says weather looking good for Chiefs parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You might have heard Kansas City is having a parade on Wednesday.

It’s the third parade in the last five years for Kansas City, but it is shaping up to have the best weather.

KSHB 41 Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Nicco says temps will be in the upper 30s starting at 5 a.m. when fans start to line the parade route.

The parade itself, which will take a similar route as the first two parades, starts at 11 a.m., when temperatures rise into the upper 40s.

Temps peak in the upper 50s by mid-afternoon.

Chiefs Kingdom can expect partly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon.

