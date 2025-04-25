KU Athletic Director Travis Goff says Memorial Stadium upgrades on track to be completed by next season

LAWRENCE, Kan. — There's a buzz around the University of Kansas campus and it's not just because we're nearing the end of the semester.

It's also the sound of the construction ramping up at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

KU Athletics gave the media a tour of the stadium as construction continues. Their goal is to have the upgrades done by Aug. 23, 2025, the first home game of the season.

"On time, on budget," said KU Athletic Director Travis Goff. "Four words we're really enjoying to say around here."

Goff said they've completed most of the exterior of the stadium. The work right now is focused on the interior, like suites, hospitality and club spaces, finishes, lighting and signage.

But to get all of the work done in time for next season, the team has hit the gas pedal. Goff said they have employees working double shifts with 600 people on site at any given time.

For the team, it'll be worth it when it's complete, especially when it comes to recruitment. But it's also exciting for the fans.

"They’ve been through a lot around the sport of football, and the experience here has obviously not been what we want it to be," Goff said. "This changes the game for them."

The dream of a "world-class stadium" with no bad seat in the house was just that a year ago, a dream. But now it's becoming a reality.

"It’s making a statement about what excellence is and what excellence can be at KU, and that transcends the sport of football," Goff said.

Let's just hope the students can come back next semester to a brand-new, finished stadium.

—

