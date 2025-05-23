KU Hillel sends message of strength, hope through Sarah Milgrim's death

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — In the wake of Sarah Milgrim's death, one of the two Israeli Embassy staffers killed in Washington, D.C., a University of Kansas Jewish organization is honoring a fallen alumna.

"KU is a university that believes Jewish students belong there," said Ethan Helfand, executive director of KU Hillel. "It was clear that Sarah understood that her presence and her leadership and her involvement were important to her, and she saw that it was bigger than her."

Jack McCormick/KSHB Ethan Helfand

KU Hillel is a campus organization designed to promote growth in Jewish students' faith.

It's one of the many organizations Milgrim participated in as a University of Kansas student.

"Former staff members KU Hillel and board members and parents who have shared how remarkable she clearly was as a person and the impact she made," said Helfand. "Several students use the same phrase that she was the best person in the world to have in your life, that she just filled the room with her presence and her energy."

While Helfand told KSHB 41, he never had the privilege of meeting Milgrim, her spirit remains strong on KU's campus.

KSHB A 2017 file photo of Sarah Milgrim

"That Sarah prioritized making her Jewish identity and her Jewish journey and her involvement in the Jewish community a priority, and that showed in every way," he explained. "It was clear that Sarah understood that her presence and her leadership and her involvement were important to her, and she saw that it was bigger than her."

Helfand explained that Milgrim spent a lot of time in Israel, something many of Jewish background don't have the opportunity to do.

He said she was an important leader within the organization and was often permitted to sit with lay leaders during important meetings.

Israeli Embassy The victims were a couple identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim.

One of the most memorable traits was the connection with her Jewish identity.

"Judaism is a religion that believes in action and believes that what we do here on Earth is what matters. And Sarah proved that her life is a testament to that," Helfand added.

Before her diplomatic work, Helfand spent many volunteer hours at Operation Wildlife in Linwood, Kansas. A wildlife sanctuary for injured animals.

She later interned with the City of Overland Park, which arguably could've elevated her in her role with the Israeli Embassy.

City of Overland Park Curt Skoog

Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog issued a statement on Thursday:

“Amy and I learned this morning of the passing of Sarah Milgrim, a former City intern and a young woman with strong ties to Overland Park. Sarah dedicated herself to public service and peacemaking, and her death is a tragedy for the Overland Park community. We extend our condolences to the Milgrim family and the Jewish community. Please continue to keep them in your hearts during this difficult time.”

While many in the Jewish community and the greater Kansas City area are mourning Milgrim's death, Helfand is sending a powerful message to the University of Kansas Jewish student population.

"We want them to be proud. We want them to be proud, and we recognize that looks different for every student... We want them to be, you know, unabashed, unashamed, proud Jewish people, because that's what we need right now," Helfand said. "It is the worst news in the world to receive that a student and a community member was killed for their beliefs, for simply being Jewish, for that horrible act of anti-antisemitism. And also it is a reminder that we have to keep going."

Jack McCormick/KSHB Ethan Helfand

Helfand encourages all in the community to engage in conversation, get to know one another and create a greater understanding to find a better solution to hatred.

"The reason I know that it's possible is because we see people like her [Sarah] that have existed and have strengthened our communities," added Helfand. "It just means that we have to keep going and there's more work to do."

