KU Medical Center confirms cooling system leak was cause of last week’s water issue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last week’s water issue at the University of Kansas Medical Center was due to low levels of molybdenum being detected due to a cooling system leak, per a medical center spokesperson.

The Wyandotte County wastewater department detected 3.16 milligrams per liter of mineral molybdenum in water at the university’s 39th and Rainbow campus.

“Levels are measured by the county for the purpose of determining risk to the aquatic environment, not to evaluate risk to humans,” KU Medical Center shared in an email to students and staff.

Out of “an abundance of caution,” the center was closed Thursday afternoon as work to address the issue began.

By Friday, the number of in-person employees and students was limited and those in affected buildings were advised to not use or drink the water.

Further investigation into the issue determined molybdenum was used to treat water in the cooling system, which is separate from potable water and wastewater.

However, a leak caused varying levels of molybdenum to infiltrate sink water, in ranges from 0 to 3 milligrams.

“The presence of molybdenum stems from backflow issues with the closed loop, cooling water system. While a backflow valve was rebuilt and recertified yesterday, it is possible that the issue has been occurring intermittently during the last six months,” KU Medical Center shared internally on Friday.

Dr. Stephen Thornton, medical director of Kansas Poison Control, assured KU Medical Center the level and length of exposure were “considered low risk.” He also said exposure is “unlikely to cause perceptible health problems in the average person as molybdenum is not retained in the body.”

On Monday, communication to employees and students noted progress had been made flushing molybdenum from potable water. KU Med Center is awaiting the results of additional testing from external contractors and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to cross-check the findings are accurate.

Tuesday, employees and staff were advised to continue working remotely, and those in affected buildings were still advised not to use or drink the water.

Any hourly university employees who were unable to work remotely during the time their buildings were closed received pay similar to when campus is closed due to an inclement weather event.

The water issue has not affected hospital operations at the University of Kansas Health System or any of its patients.

