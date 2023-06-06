KU Medical Center working to improve equity in health care through new Center for African American Health

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas Medical Center announced Tuesday the new Center for African American Health.

The goal of the new center is to improve the health outcomes of Black, African and other marginalized communities.

In March, KSHB 41 News Anchor Kevin Holmes reported on bias in health care.

Holmes spoke with professors, patients and doctors about the impacts of the bias and efforts in place to improve care.

The idea for the new center arose after discussions between community partners, health leaders and advocates during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to KU Medical Center.

“This group posed the question, ‘How can we leverage our resources, advocacy and relationships to improve the lives of Black and African American people in Kansas?’” said Jerrihlyn McGee, vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion at KU Medical Center. “The response was support for creating a Center for African American Health — essentially a one-stop approach that would include collaboration, relationship-building and co-creation with community partners. “

Still, The Center for African American Health is just one way KU Medical Center is working to improve care.

Holmes spoke with Dr. Jason Glenn, an educator at KU Medical Center, who is leading "The Repair Project."

Through the project, Glenn is helping KU Medical Center reevaluate syllabi and curricula for future doctors.

“We are entering phase 1 of our launch now,” said Danielle Binion, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for KU Medical Center. “This includes recruiting and hiring center leadership, completing marketing efforts and continuing to build coalitions in the community.”

The center will be guided on four pillars:



Service through community engagement, advocacy, primary care, referrals, clinical care management and coordination;

Education through mentorship, building the workforce pipeline, and supporting curricular changes;

Research through improving community-driven practices to conduct innovative, diverse, equitable and inclusive research that uplifts and improves health outcomes for Black and African American communities

Policy through the translation of research into advocacy

KU Medical Center will provide more information on the center during a Junteenth Jazz Festival and Celebration on June 16.

