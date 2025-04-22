LAWRENCE, Kan. — In the wake of Pope Francis' death Monday morning, Catholics across the globe joined in prayer to honor the late pontiff.

Students at the University of Kansas were no different.

KU students honor Pope Francis, Archbishop McKnight celebrates first public mass

"I admired his humility," Maria Murungi, KU student, told KSHB 41. "He had a love for the people that a lot of us probably don’t have."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Maria Murungi

Students at KU reflected on the life and legacy Francis left.

Pope Francis championed equality for all and designated the church as a place for outcasts.

During his papacy, Francis added important decision-making roles for women. He allowed them to serve as lectors and in other roles in parishes.

Additionally, he refrained from chastising members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Filippo Monteforte/AP Pope Francis arrives to lead the prayer to mark the end of the month of worldwide prayers to stop the pandemic in the Vatican gardens Monday, May 31, 2021 (Filippo Monteforte/Pool photo via AP)

"His response to things like that was not what I expected. But that is so a person of Jesus," Murungi explained. "He taught us a valuable lesson... Any person is a person of God... He was so good at helping Catholics realize a person is a person first."

The KU St. Lawrence Catholic Campus Center held a memorial mass in Francis' honor on Monday night.

It was led by Archbishop Shawn McKnight in his first public mass since being appointed by the late Pope.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Archbishop Shawn McKnight

"My desire is to serve you, to be with you, to get to know you," McKnight told members of the congregation.

Students like Murungi told KSHB 41 Archbishop McKnight holding mass at KU could only help their student body grieve the loss of the church's leader.

"Their relationship [McKnight and Francis] is still alive," she said. “He’s a light of Pope Francis.”

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Archbishop Shawn McKnight

While billions of Catholics across the globe are engaging in prayer to pay tribute, Deacon Michael Murray says prayer is more important now and in the coming weeks.

"After his funeral, our focus should shift. Praying for the Cardinals that they be open to the Holy Spirit. It’s really essential that they listen to what the Holy Spirit has to say," Murray said. "They’re tasked to choose the next Pope, and we will be praying for them."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Deacon Michael Murray

