KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What started off as just a day at the beach ended with a daring rescue, thanks to three University of Kansas fraternity brothers.

Jared Cox, Connor Churchill and Cole Firmature, all members of KU SigEp, were in Destin, Florida, for their spring break.

According to Kaci Gilchrist, who witnessed the rescue, two young boys were in the water on Monday, far away from the shore. Suddenly, their parents began shouting for help.

That's when the KU students jumped into the water.

According to Gilchrist, parents helped bring the first boy to shore, then the students focused on the other child.

"The second boy, he was quite a bit further out there, so they really worked hard to get him in," Gilchrist said.

After an emotional reunion between the boys and their parents, Gilchrist was struck by the demeanor of the KU fraternity brothers.

"They were just sitting there so humble, going on with their day like, 'oh, I just saved somebody's life, no big deal,'" she said, "I just thought I need to put them on Facebook."

The post went viral, garnering more than 2,000 likes the day it was posted.

Gilchrist said she was glad her kids were there to see the students' heroic act.

"I just hope that the kids grow up to have that moral instinct those boys did," she said.