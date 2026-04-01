La Tiara UPDATE! | When you can start buying beloved brand again

KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively offers coverage on a wide variety of topics, including stories of interest to consumers. Reach out to Lindsay via email .

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We now know the day you can begin buying the beloved La Tiara brand again.

A spokesperson from General Mills originally confirmed to me that customers can start buying La Tiara online on April 13 and from stores across the country on April 20, but later they released updated information that said customers would need to wait until April 20 to buy products online as well. The products will be available exclusively at Walmart.

La Tiara taco shells and seasoning have an incredibly loyal following in the Kansas City area, and many were very upset when production stopped. The Facebook group "Please Bring Back La Tiara Taco Shells" now has over 22,000 members.

General Mills decided to revive La Tiara after fans passionately pleaded for its return.

“We've answered the call from an incredibly engaged group of local superfans,” Meredith Nelson Uram, Mexican business unit director, General Mills, said in a news release. “We’re not just bringing back a cherished product. We're reigniting a legacy, creating jobs, and — for the first time ever — making the crunch of a La Tiara taco shell available to families across the country. We’re thrilled for the next chapter of La Tiara.”

We heard about what an impact the brand has had at our Let's Talk event in Gladstone, which is also where you can find the La Tiara factory.

General Mills acquired La Tiara in May 2025 and reports that reopening the Gladstone factory created over 100 jobs.

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