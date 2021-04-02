Labor secretary promotes Biden's jobs plan as way to help Kansas City "grow and prosper"

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Labor Secretary Marty Walsh joined 41 Action News on Friday for a discussion about the latest unemployment numbers and a new sweeping jobs plan proposed by President Biden.

Walsh, who was previously the mayor of Boston, was confirmed by the Senate less than three weeks ago.

One of his first tasks in the new role will be promoting President Biden's American Jobs Plan, a $2 trillion package being billed as the largest investment in the American people since the New Deal.

The plan will invest in roads, bridges, water systems, affordable housing, job training and more.

41 Action News I-Team Reporter Cat Reid questioned Walsh about the impact the legislation could have on the metro and got his reaction to the jobs report released on Friday.

American Jobs Plan

Reid: You are one of the Cabinet officials who was tapped to really promote the American Jobs Plan. You’re also a former mayor, and you’re one of several former mayors who’s promoting this plan as a member of the Cabinet. If you were to talk to the mayor of Kansas City or the mayor of a neighboring city in our area, what would you say about why this plan is important and why it should pass?

Walsh: "The beauty about the American Jobs Plan is most mayors, I don’t have to explain anything to them, because they’re going to be excited about the plan. I was mayor of Boston for seven years, and I'm in this job 2 weeks now. But three weeks ago, if you said to me that there was going to be a bill coming down the road that’s going to talk about infrastructure and roads and bridges, I’d say that’s great. And also broadband access, I’d say oh my that’s wonderful. Dealing with clean drinking water? Amazing. Two million new homes- it just goes on and on. This is more than a return from the pandemic. This is about advancing, taking America forward."

Reid: Can you reference any specific projects or aspects of life in Kansas City that we could see change as a result of the plan?

Walsh: "I guess what I’d say to people in Kansas City — one of the things is you already have broadband. It was already put there years ago. When I ran for mayor of Boston, I knew that, and I ran for mayor saying I’m going to bring broadband to Boston as well. Not every city in America has that, so you’re ahead of the game, but there are roads and bridges in your city and in the region that need support. In the care economy, there are women that have been pushed out of the workforce for different reasons, maybe not having childcare... there’s money in this, $400 billion in the care economy. That’s for childcare, that’s for taking care of elderly folks."

Reid: One of the critiques we’ve heard just from some Republicans is the definition of infrastructure, what counts as infrastructure. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) has said there's not enough infrastructure investment in this package, and that it's a list of Green New Deal projects. What is your response to the criticism you've seen thus far?

Walsh: "If you’re talking about roads and bridges, that’s infrastructure. If you’re thinking about broadband access, that’s infrastructure. If you think about clean drinking water, that’s infrastructure. If you think about the care economy, that’s infrastructure. The bill has never really been defined as an infrastructure bill. It’s an American Jobs Plan bill. The idea behind this bill is to help Americans be able to access jobs, there are investments in training as well, to access good, middle class-paying jobs so that we can advance America forward."

Reid: What’s the likelihood of being able to pass this through the Senate without having to use the budget reconciliation process?

Walsh: "I think the plan here is to have conversations. I’ve had some good conversations with some senators, and we’re all going to be talking about it. Congress is going to look at the bill and maybe make some adjustments and some congressional delegation as well. There’s still a long way to go."

Reid: How will this be funded?

Walsh: "One of the things the president is proposing is putting a corporate tax on corporations, so anyone making less than $400,000 will not see their taxes change. They will not pay more taxes. The largest corporations are going to be paying for this bill."

Reid: it’s called the jobs plan, so tell me, can we expect to see new jobs generated in the Kansas City area if this passes?

Walsh: "There’s no question about it. Think about even just the infrastructure — creating new roads and rail and ways to get in and out of the city, that is going to attract businesses to the region, and I think that’s important. Creating more opportunities to attract those companies in with job training, great infrastructure, clean water, new housing, it’s a great way to see a city grow and prosper."

Reid: For our viewers watching at home or reading this online, what would be your message about the American Jobs Plan?

Walsh: "President Biden laid out a plan for how we build back better. The American Jobs Plan is about building back better, meaning a stronger economy. It’s not just dealing with COVID-19, it’s about creating opportunities. Folks that have been disadvantaged, out of work, not having opportunities for good paying jobs, this is a pathway into the middle class and to rebuild the middle class quite honestly."

March Employment Report

Reid: The unemployment rate is down. What stood out to you about some of the data we’re seeing?

Walsh: "It’s great to see the number come down, excited to see that. I think the second piece is it’s also good to see the gap between men and women unemployment went down a bit, but still concerned about too many women being pushed out of the workforce. Concerned about the Black community unemployment rate: 7.6 percent. That number still jumps out and is pretty scary when you think about that number and having a full rebound. We still have 8.4 million Americans out of work today that were working a year ago February, so there’s still lots of people out of the workforce."

Reid: How catastrophic would it be for the economy if we were to see another wave of COVID-19 and have to go into another shutdown?

Walsh: "In the role I’m in today, obviously it’s something that would be catastrophic for the economy. But as a former local official, seeing a local business, a restaurant or retail shop, go out of business, that’s where my heart breaks. Boston, we lost a lot of great restaurants in our city because of COVID. I know Kansas City, every place has lost businesses. Main street America really would get crushed again. We’re starting to see some signs of growth. We saw signs in retail growth this quarter, we saw some signs of construction growth this quarter, which is all great for the economy. But if we saw another spike or surge, for the local economies and the local mindset, it’s crushing."

