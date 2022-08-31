Lansing USD 469 goes on lockout Wednesday after emergency headcount at Lansing Correctional Facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lansing Unified School District 469 placed all district buildings on lockout Wednesday due to the second emergency headcount at Lansing Correctional Facility this week.

The situation is now all clear and the lockout lasted between 12:40 p.m. to 2 p.m.

After initially going on lockout Wednesday, the district later moved to an emergency entry and controlled release protocol, which allows adults to leave the building if administrators agree, and lets parents and guardians release their children from the building through the office.