KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters are battling a large fire Tuesday night in a building at East 8th Street and Woodland Avenue.

Alyssa Jackson/KSHB

The fire is in a building at East 8th Street and Woodland Avenue.

Fire crews were ordered out of the building because of the danger that the building would collapse.

Alyssa Jackson/KSHB

Smoke and fire can be seen across the northeast area of the city and through the downtown and east side neighborhoods.

There have been no reports of injuries.