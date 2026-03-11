KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents in the Kansas City region witnessed a range of hail sizes falling from the sky as severe storms moved through Tuesday evening.

Large hail pelts the Northland, damaging cars and roofs

The strong thunderstorms produced nickel to baseball-sized hail that pelted the metro.

According to KSHB 41's Lauren Rainson, Parkville saw the largest hail at 4 inches.

KSHB 41 spoke with several people Tuesday night who said they were shocked by the size of the hail.

Schuyler Morton told us he was surprised at how large the hail was at his home.

Fabian Rosales

He said, "And then Wham! We started hearing it hit the ceiling and/or the roof and it was hammering it. It was huge, it was like tennis ball size I would say. About that size, and then my wife noticed out in the lake it looked like it was getting bombed out there. It was insane."

Morton told us he said he's sure all of the homes in his neighborhood will have some sort of roof damage.

You can see more of the pictures we received of the hail by clicking here.

