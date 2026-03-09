KSHB 41 Weather | A cold and calm night, windy and warmer Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Clear, calm and cold tonight

Decent stretch of weather Thursday–Saturday

A cold blast arrives Sunday with some rain to snow possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and cold with a light wind.

Low: 29°

Wind:NW to SW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer and becoming windy. Higher fire danger in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri where there has been much less rain.

High: 58°

Wind: SW 10-25, Gusts 45mph

Friday: Partly cloudy and cooler with less wind.

Low: 43°

High: 54°

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

