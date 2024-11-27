Last minute shopping? You still have time to find Thanksgiving deals

ROELAND PARK, Kan — Grocery stores are expecting to see lots of last-minute shoppers as families get ready to gather for Thanksgiving.

Price Choppers around the Kansas City have been gearing up to this week.

"We are expecting to see a lot of our friends and families shopping," said Chief Marketing Officer Casie Broker.

While many are finding their last few items, many are still keeping cost of Thanksgiving in mind. The American Farm Bureau said the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal to feed up to 10 people will cost you $58.80 this year, nearly five dollars lower than last year.

"We worked really hard all year round to prepare for this week," said Broker. "Really to try to keep cost down for Kansas City. So you'll find turkey on sale, sweet potatoes."

With turkey prices being down this year, Price Chopper is offering turkeys for 88 cents per lb.

Price Chopper in Roeland Park will be opened for half of the day on Thanksgiving Day.