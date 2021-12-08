Late North Kansas City school counselor leaves a lasting impact

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s not often you forget school teachers who would go above and beyond to make your day special.

A young North Kansas City elementary school counselor recently passed away and was known for making a huge impact in the lives of many students and staff, keeping them safe and fed.

“She loved children, she loved being around them,” Patrick Lindmark, Paige’s Morrow longtime boyfriend said. “It’s the toughest thing I’ve ever been through.”

Lindmark said 26-year-old Morrow died in a tragic accident in September, but leaves a legacy that will last.

Briarcliff Elementary Principal Jonalee Searcey, remembers Morrow's passion for young kids and bridging the gap of inequality in students.

“Paige was our Briarcliff Elementary School counselor,” Morrow said. “It’s one of the hardest things I’ve experienced as a building leader. Paige wanted to make sure all kids felt a sense of belonging.”

Searcey says Morrow always invested her own time and money, getting things for kids. Whether it was coats, shoes, headphones, books, food or gifts, Morrow would do anything to improve student's lives.

“She was just the shining light of the building,” Searcey said.

Now, they are channeling their grief into something Morrow was already doing — a memorial fund for North Kansas City students and staff.

“Her family is coming in this weekend, we are going to shop for the students and families here who can’t afford the Christmas presents they want to and deserve at Christmastime,” Lindmark said.