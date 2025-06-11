Latino businesses in Kansas City, Kansas, see decline amid growing ICE concerns

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Within the past decade, Central Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, has become the heart of a thriving Latino community.

But Edgar Galicia, executive director of the Central Avenue Betterment Association, said the once-bustling street has seen a dramatic change in the past six months.

"You could walk on Central Ave. on any weekend, and you would see traffic, you would see people," Galicia said. "Really, things looking good.”

Businesses along Central Avenue have reported a staggering 35% to 60% decline in sales this year, a struggle that resonates deeply within the Latino community.

"Now, everybody is struggling; nobody wants to come out," Galicia said.

La'Nita Brooks Edgar Galicia, Executive director Central Ave Betterment Association

The downward trend is largely attributed to fears of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids and deportation, which have left many residents hesitant to engage in their usual day-to-day activities.

“People start talking about their fear, their concerns, their family members," Galicia said. "We have a lot of mixed-status families.

One business owner has seen the decline firsthand.

La'Nita Brooks Business owner in Kansas City, Kan

“A lot of customers are afraid of coming out and doing their regular tendencies of doing money transfers, purchasing goods," he said. "They are just afraid to go out.”

The fear is not isolated to undocumented people. Many individuals within the community feel targeted regardless of their status.

“It really doesn’t matter if you have papers or not, you’re documented or not," Galicia said. "Your color, your background, your language is singling you out to be stopped, to be questioned."

Following Tuesday's protest, Galicia and the business owner are encouraging residents to know their rights and to engage in peaceful protests.

As businesses continue to struggle, community leaders are seeking ways to address the fears and reestablish the once-thriving business corridor.

