Lawmakers respond to 'disappointing' new dress code in Missouri House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawmakers headed back to Jefferson City on Tuesday are gearing up for their first full week of assignments after voting on this session’s House rules.

The newest among them is an updated dress code for female lawmakers.

“I think it’s disappointing and frustrating,” Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern (D) said. “We are all dually elected representatives sent there to do the work of the people. We have a lot of serious issues facing our state.”

The new dress code states they must wear a jacket on the House floor. Male lawmakers are required to wear a jacket and tie.

Some lawmakers, like Nurrenbern, shared their thoughts on the issue using the hashtag #sweatergate.

“To think of having to buy a professional wardrobe that only consists of blazers is ludicrous,” Nurrenbern said. “I was a teacher for 13 years. A lot of my entire in Jefferson City is me wearing the same clothes I wore as a teacher and putting a cardigan on top.”

Republican Rep. Ann Kelley introduced the amendment, sparking a heated debate on the House floor.

KSHB 41 could not reach Kelley via email or phone, but she did post about the amendment on her Facebook page.

“Quite frankly, the people of Missouri are probably embarrassed to find this is what their lawmakers are doing and they want us to get back to work,” Nurrenbern said.

—