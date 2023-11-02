Lawrence 12-year-old rides goal post with fans after KU's historic homecoming win over Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Colby Carpenter is a huge KU Jayhawks fan.

At 12 years old, he took the opportunity of a lifetime to ride the goal post after KU fans tore it down following the school's historic homecoming win over Oklahoma.

"Just get him up on there, get him up on the goal post,” Colby recalled.

He said the adrenaline rush left him feeling on top of the world, almost literally.

“So the last couple seconds, we were all watching the game and the clock hit zero and so we’ve seen that we won and we also go completely crazy," he said.

In the heat of the moment, Colby remembers running down the hill and taking in the upset from a bird's eye view.

"I see them starting to tear down the goal post and then they started to march down to Potter Lake," Colby said. "So then a bunch of college kids grabbed me, but I was like, 'Can you get me up on here? Can you get me up on here?"

And the students quickly proved they could.

Colby said the moment was truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

This special moment comes more than six months after his family discovered Colby could not produce his own red blood cells.

“I’m going to the hospital once every three weeks to get a blood transfusion,” he said.

Having his first immunotherapy treatment Wednesday before the game, he was unsure if he was going to make it.

The treatment took a toll on his body, but at the last second he knew he had to be there.

“When the game started to get really close in the fourth quarter, we gotta get up there, we gotta see this game end,” Colby said.

After witnessing history, said he's grateful to be a Jayhawk fan.

“You guys are a wild bunch of college students,” Colby said.

—