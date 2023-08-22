Lawrence landscaping crews cut days short to combat heat

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Monday’s temperatures in Lawrence, Kansas reached 136 degrees. People on both sides of the state line in Kansas and Missouri are not likely to feel relief until the weekend.

Despite an excessive heat warning, some crews are staying outside.

“It’s a little hot, but we take breaks,” said Angel Nunez, a landscaper with Lawrence Landscape. “Sometimes keep it in the [shade].”

Lawrence Landscape said they are starting earlier in the day so they can wrap up their work by 2 p.m.

“That’s typically when you start feeling the heat a little more,” said Armando Martinez, account manager Armando Martinez. “Temperatures start peaking at that time.”

While Martinez said his employees are used to the heat, this is extreme.

“We’ve been having a lot of calls [from clients] where they’ll ask us to skip this week completely and come next week because they are understanding of circumstances of this weather, this heat,” Martinez said.

Landscapers said they take five-minute breaks in the shade almost every hour to keep themselves hydrated and cool.

