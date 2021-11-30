Lawrence now offering city employees 12 weeks of paid parental leave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Employees who work for the city of Lawrence are now allowed 12 week of paid parental leave.

A spokesperson for the city told KSHB 41 News they hope the change "will alleviate stress," for employees with newborns.

Previously the 12 weeks were unpaid or only paid for as long as an employee had leave time.

“We recognize how important this time can be for families and we also understand how the time can quickly turn stressful if new parents have to balance family against work obligations," the spokesperson said in a statement.