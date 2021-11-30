Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lawrence now offering city employees 12 weeks of paid parental leave

items.[0].image.alt
Nick Starling
The city of Lawrence could run on 100% renewable energy in the coming years. On Tuesday, the City Commission voted to adopt a policy recommendation from its Sustainability Advisory Board to be 100% clean.
Lawrence green initiative
Posted at 2:32 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 15:32:21-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Employees who work for the city of Lawrence are now allowed 12 week of paid parental leave.

A spokesperson for the city told KSHB 41 News they hope the change "will alleviate stress," for employees with newborns.

Previously the 12 weeks were unpaid or only paid for as long as an employee had leave time.

“We recognize how important this time can be for families and we also understand how the time can quickly turn stressful if new parents have to balance family against work obligations," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win a virtual chat with Santa!