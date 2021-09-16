Lawrence police release report into alleged sexual assault

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department released an incident report associated with an alleged sexual assault last weekend at a University of Kansas fraternity.

According to the report, someone called Lawrence police just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 to report a sex crime.

KSHB 41 News is not reporting the address of the caller to avoid potentially identifying the victim.

Hundreds of KU students have rallied against the alleged sexual assault in a series protests this week .

On Tuesday, police told KSHB 41 News reporter Andres Gutierrez that they were unable to comment on the investigation, citing the victim’s privacy.