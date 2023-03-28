Lawrence Police respond to false threat at Free State High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department responded to a false threat at Free State High School just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Lawrence Public Schools spokesperson Julie Boyle told KSHB 41 News a student overheard other students talking in a school restroom about a gun and reported it. The students were questioned and it was determined they were talking about an aerosol gun they played with over the weekend.

One of the students fled while being questioned and was followed by the school resource officer, according to Boyle.

This incident follows false reports of shootings at three Kansas City-area schools on Monday.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

—