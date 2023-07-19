Lawrence’s Dole Institute marking anniversary with T-38 flyover of University of Kansas campus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The celebration on Saturday, July 20 to mark the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics on the campus of the University of Kansas - Lawrence is set to be a rousing affair.

Four T-38 Talon jets from the 435th Fighter Training Squadron out of Randolph Air Force Base in Texas are set for a flyover around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

In addition to marking the 20th anniversary of the center, Saturday marks what would have been former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole’s 100th birthday.

The jets, which are capable of flying at supersonic speeds, are set to fly over the KU campus from the northwest to the southwest.

The flyover is part of the larger Landmark Celebration that runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, which will be capped off by a civilian flyover by Lawrence pilot Derek Rogers featuring a smoke trail.

More information about the Landmark Celebration is available on the Dole Institute’s website.

After serving in the U.S. Army, Dole launched a public service career that included 30 years in the U.S. Senate. Dole, who grew up in Russell, Kansas, died in Dec. 2021 at the age of 98.

