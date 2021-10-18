Leanne Wong currently in 1st place at 2021 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs gymnast, Leanne Wong, currently sits atop the leader board at the 2021 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Wong (55.749) is just .049 points ahead of fellow USA gymnast Kayla DiCello (55.700) who is in second place.

The top 24 gymnasts will advance to the all-around finals Thursday. Of the 24 who advance, only two gymnasts per country can make it to the finals.

The scores in the qualifying rounds will also determine who makes it to the individual apparatus finals. The top eight gymnasts will advance to each of the four apparatus finals.

Currently, Wong is in second place on the floor exercise (14.000), third place on the balance beam (13.500) and 10th place on the uneven bars (13.683).

Wong was selected as an alternate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but she was quarantined before the gymnastics competition due to close contact with a positive COVID-19 case on the team.

