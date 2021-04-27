Leavenworth County Attorney looking for volunteers to help with cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a backlog of cases due to the pandemic, the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office is looking for volunteers to help with cases, work with victims, and fill out paperwork.

“We just need the extra help and budgets are tight. Money is tight right now,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. “It would be a benefit for us and we hope there’s a benefit for the community.”

There have been no trials in Leavenworth County in more than a year, after coronavirus cases surged. When trials resume in a couple months, Thompson said his office will average about five trials every week for about a year.

“Our attorneys have more responsibilities than just going to trial. They have hearings they have to do. They have cases they have to review and charge,” he said. “We need to have as much help and hands on deck. Any extra help we can get will be wonderful.”

To help, his office is starting a volunteer program.

Volunteers will help attorneys fill put paperwork, listen to recorded jailhouse phone calls and keep victims informed of their cases, among other tasks.

“I think it’s really easy to assume how things work as opposed to really finding out from the inside and how they do operate,” said Leavenworth County Commissioner Vicky Kaaz, who signed up to volunteer.

In addition to helping his office, Thompson hopes the program will provide the community with an opportunity to see first-hand how the criminal justice system works and why the County Attorney’s Office makes certain decisions.

To qualify, applicants must be over 18, able to pass a background check and commit to volunteering at least 4 hours a week for a minimum of 16 weeks. Applicants do not need to live in the county.

“Prosecutors, sometimes, and law enforcement lately, get a black eye sometimes and want to make sure (the community knows) we’re doing everything in our power to make the cases as fair and that we are prosecuting who we think would be guilty,” Thompson said.

To apply, contact Lori Filbert at 913-684-0899 or lfilbert@leavenworthcounty.gov.