Leavenworth woman sentenced to 2 years probation for Capitol riot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth woman was sentenced in federal court Monday to two years probation for her involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.

Ester Schwemmer, 55, was also sentenced to $500 restitution and $10 special assessment.

Schwemmer pleaded guilty in September after reaching a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Federal prosecutors charged Schwemmer and one other Leavenworth woman, 61-year-old Jennifer Parks, in May with entering and remaining in a restricted building; causing disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Their plea agreement dismissed three of the charges and allowed them to only plead guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.