Leavenworth woman sentenced to 2 years probation for Capitol riot

Department of Justice
Photo of Jennifer Parks (left) and Esther Schwemmer outside the U.S. Captiol on Jan. 6, 2021. Schwemmer provided the photo to federal investigators.
Posted at 11:11 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 12:13:57-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth woman was sentenced in federal court Monday to two years probation for her involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.

Ester Schwemmer, 55, was also sentenced to $500 restitution and $10 special assessment.

Schwemmer pleaded guilty in September after reaching a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Federal prosecutors charged Schwemmer and one other Leavenworth woman, 61-year-old Jennifer Parks, in May with entering and remaining in a restricted building; causing disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Their plea agreement dismissed three of the charges and allowed them to only plead guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Parks was also sentenced to two years probation and a $500 fine in December as well as 60 hours of community service.

