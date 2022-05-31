Leawood City Administrator Scott Lambers dies Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scott Lambers, City Administrator in Leawood, Kansas, died Tuesday morning at his home, according to a news release from the city.

Lambers worked for the city for more than 20 years.

He also worked in city management jobs in other municipalities in Kansas and California, according to the news release.

“Scott was an extraordinary leader who cared deeply about his family and the community he served," Leawood Mayor Peggy Dunn said in a news release. "His many accomplishments during his 20+ years as Leawood City Administrator were countless. He will be sorely missed and never forgotten."

No further comment from the city will be given until after the city council meets.

The next scheduled council meeting is June 6.

A work session is planned at 6 p.m. and the council will meet at 7:30 p.m.

