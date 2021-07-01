Leawood senior citizens visited by exotic animal zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Town Village of Leawood Independent Living was surprised with a visit from unusual, furry and scaly, friends on June 25.

Along with the Pegasus Senior Living community, Thorni Ridge Exotics, from Smithton, Missouri, hosted an exotic animal zoo for residents.

"It was an amazing experience that we will always treasure," Shelly Bush, assistant executive director for Town Village of Leawood, said in a press release. "We can't wait until they come back!"

The seniors flashed big smiles as they held and loved on a lemur, baby kangaroo, goats, sheep, baby pigs, alligator and an African porcupine.