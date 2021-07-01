Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Leawood senior citizens visited by exotic animal zoo

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy Craft & Communicate
Leawood seniors at the Town Village got a visit from exotic animals Friday, June 25, 2021.
Senior5.jpg
Senior1.jpg
Senior4.jpg
Senior3.jpg
Senior2.jpg
Posted at 11:56 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 12:59:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Town Village of Leawood Independent Living was surprised with a visit from unusual, furry and scaly, friends on June 25.

Along with the Pegasus Senior Living community, Thorni Ridge Exotics, from Smithton, Missouri, hosted an exotic animal zoo for residents.

"It was an amazing experience that we will always treasure," Shelly Bush, assistant executive director for Town Village of Leawood, said in a press release. "We can't wait until they come back!"

The seniors flashed big smiles as they held and loved on a lemur, baby kangaroo, goats, sheep, baby pigs, alligator and an African porcupine.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!