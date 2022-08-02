Leawood woman charged with battery against election canvasser

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 37-year-old Leawood woman is facing municipal misdemeanor battery charges in connection to an incident Sunday with an election canvasser.

A Leawood Police spokesperson tells KSHB 41 News that the 18-year-old election canvasser was going door-to-door on Sunday, July 31, in advance of today’s primary election.

Fox News reports the election canvasser was providing information in support of Amendment 2 , which asks Kansans if they support overriding a Kansas Supreme Court’s 2019 ruling in which they found the Kansas Constitution guaranteed a right to abortion.

The election canvasser told police that as she was leaving a residence, she was struck by a female resident.

From Leawood Police:

KSHB

Police say the 18-year-old was not injured.

The 37-year-old woman’s charges are in the Leawood Municipal Court system.

—