Leawood woman charged with battery against election canvasser

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 37-year-old Leawood woman is facing municipal misdemeanor battery charges in connection to an incident Sunday with an election canvasser.
A Leawood Police spokesperson tells KSHB 41 News that the 18-year-old election canvasser was going door-to-door on Sunday, July 31, in advance of today’s primary election.
Fox News reports the election canvasser was providing information in support of Amendment 2, which asks Kansans if they support overriding a Kansas Supreme Court’s 2019 ruling in which they found the Kansas Constitution guaranteed a right to abortion.
The election canvasser told police that as she was leaving a residence, she was struck by a female resident.
From Leawood Police:
Police say the 18-year-old was not injured.
The 37-year-old woman’s charges are in the Leawood Municipal Court system.
—