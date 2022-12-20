Lee's Summit building damaged in overnight fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The John Knox Village Maintenance Building in the 600 block of NW Pryor Road in Lee's Summit was damaged in a fire overnight.

Firefighters were called to the building after an automatic fire alarm went off about 11:45 p.m.

When they arrived, there was smoke in the building.

A fire was located on a mezzanine in the shop area.

Firefighters say the fire originated at the hot water boiler and spread to the wood mezzanine and the ceiling space of the two rooms below.

The fire heavily damaged the boiler and a portion of the mezzanine, with minor smoke damage to the rest of the building.

The fire was under control just before midnight.

The building was unoccupied.

