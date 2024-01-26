Lee's Summit business makes 'Love Story' merch in honor of Chiefs playoff run

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — It's a love story, baby just say, Travis?

One small business in Lee's Summit has read these lyrics to one of Taylor Swift's most iconic songs more times than they can count.

KC Swagger is one of countless area restaurants and businesses feeling the economic boost they get from creating and selling all things red and gold.

And when the Chiefs make a playoff run, it's a pretty fun time to be in Kansas City.

KC Swagger is a women-owned and operated apparel company. It was a dream Gina Seibel turned into reality, which she first started in 2015 in her basement.

Now, nine years later, Seibel, her best friend Sarah Lee, and the rest of their staff are in a 2,000 square foot warehouse.

“This is definitely a male-dominated industry, screen-printing, and so to be female-owned and have all female employees is just something that sets us apart a little bit, and that we’re pretty proud of," Seibel said.

They created a "Love Story" line of clothing, with options for t-shirts or crewnecks, to get Kansas Citians playoff ready by channeling Taylor Swift's and Travis Kelce's relationship.

Elyse Schoenig / KSHB

“The love story design took off beyond our wildest dreams," Seibel said. “’Love Story’ is obviously a very popular Taylor Swift song, and then we of course had to do the call out to Travis, so here’s his number 87, and we tried to pick a font that was similar to the beads of what we would see on a friendship bracelet.”

As the Chiefs prepare for Baltimore, KC Swagger has been preparing for increased orders.

They've now opened orders back up for this design for the third time this month because the demand is so high.

“It’s so fun to celebrate a love story that is so positive. To see someone in Travis’s role, support her the way he does, and the way she shows up and supports him, it’s a perfect example of how love should be," Seibel said.

KC Swagger is still accepting orders for their 'Love Story' design.

—