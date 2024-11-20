Lee’s Summit Citizen Advisory Committee recommends consolidating Lee's Summit and Westview Elementary Schools

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers portions of eastern Jackson County, including areas like Blue Springs and Independence. If you have a story idea to share, send an email to Claire at claire.bradshaw@kshb.com .

The Lee's Summit School District's Citizen Advisory Committee finalized its recommendations Tuesday night to send to the school board for the April 2025 bond vote.

One of the recommendations is to consolidate Lee's Summit Elementary and Westview Elementary schoolsand renovate Westview to accommodate the new students. The district originally recommended this to the committee for consideration due to declining enrollment numbers at both schools.

This topic caused backlash from families who disagreed with the district. KSHB 41 News covered the Parent Teachers Association meeting with district leadership last week.

“Uneasy, I feel blindsided. We live within about a tenth of a mile up here, so not only are we vested from an education standpoint, but also from an investment within the city. We moved from out of state specifically to downtown Lee's Summit," future LSE parent Chris Winburn told reporter Ryan Gamboa at the meeting.

Other recommendations are coming from the committee for the school board's consideration.

Highlights include adding Greenwood and Hazel Grove Elementary schools, renovating Pleasant Lea Middle School and Miller Park, funding classroom furniture and improvements to high school sports facilities.

The committee makes its final recommendation to the school board at the board meeting on December 5.

The board will then vote on what will be on the April 2025 bond at its meeting on December 19.

In April, it is the voters who will have the final say on the bond projects.

The Citizen Advisory Committeeis made up of around 75 district stakeholders, including parents, staff, community members and business representatives.