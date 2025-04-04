Lee's Summit culinary students work with local restaurant client to create a tasty project

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.

Lee's Summit North High School students got a taste of real-world business experience.

Dr. Tina Tillotson's culinary class learned the art of the pitch and what it takes to go from a yummy sandwich idea to a real menu item.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Dr. Tina Tillotson teaches Family and Consumer Sciences at LSNHS.

“We started first with just an initial idea concept, where the students prepared for their business meeting by asking Smoke questions about their business, about their target market, about what type of sandwiches they've done in the past, what has done well, what hasn't done well," said Dr. Tillotson.

The client is Smoke Brewing Co. in downtown Lee's Summit. Co-owner Josh Edwards sat in on presentations as eleven student groups pitched their unique sandwich ideas in hopes of being chosen to be featured on the restaurant's menu.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Josh Edwards listens to student presentations as he contemplates which to select for his menu.

“I’m such a food nut. I wouldn't call myself a foodie, but I'm just so into things like this that it was really cool to just, you know, hear all the kids talk about their ideas and their thoughts because that's really where I got interested in food when I was a teenager and decided to start cooking on my own," said Edwards.

One chosen sandwich could be from Gio Bartlett and his project group. After researching food trends and Smoke Brewing Company and learning about the industry overall, they landed on a brisket grilled cheese with a sweet and spicy twist. Bartlett said their research showed eaters were favoring nostalgia.

Some other ideas were a prime rib hoagie, burnt end bulgogi and monte cristo. Students also had to list out ingredients, provide a standardized recipe and break down food costs.

Barlett said the most challenging part was seeing food from the business side.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Gio Barlett, junior at LSNHS.

“Really it is just been learning those new skills of just, you know, doing the hard work and figuring out finances and all that sort of stuff, making up ideas," said Bartlett.

Dr. Tillotson said whether the students see a future in food or another industry, this client-connected project that they can add to their resumes.