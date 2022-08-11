Lee's Summit family says it's receiving threats after speaking out against Summit Waves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A family who spoke out after its pool party was canceled at the Summit Waves water park in Lee's Summit now says it's receiving threats.

KSHB 41 first spoke with the Evans family a day after its pool party was canceled.

The family previously said the last-minute cancellation represented racial profiling and discrimination.

City officials said the party was canceled because parts of a rental agreement were not followed.

This includes more 500 people attempting to attend the party when the contract stated only 250 could attend.

The city also said the pool party was promoted of the party on social media, which was prohibited in the agreement.

Since then, city officials in Lee's Summit admitted to some fault in the incident and apologized to the family.

The city said it could've better communicated with the family and also admitted to not hiring security for the event after the family paid for it.

On Thursday, an attorney for the family denounced the threats that have been made against the family.

"Violence has no place in the effort to respond to racism in our community and country," Ivan L. Nugent, who's representing the family, said in a statement. "After the incident at Summit Waves went public, the Evans family began receiving threats of violence."

The family also said its received reports that employees of Summit Waves have also received threats and also denounced those.

"We understand that Summit Waves employees have also received threats of violence," Nugent said. "Let us be very clear – the Evans family denounces any form of violence and requests an immediate stop to any threats being made to Summit Waves employees."

